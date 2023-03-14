Special polio drive begins in 13 districts

LAHORE: Polio teams started their door-to-door journey to vaccinate children as the Sub-National Immunisation Days (SNIDs) commenced in 13 Punjab districts on Monday.

The campaign is being held in Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura and Sialkot. In Rawalpindi, campaign is being held in selected union councils. While in rest of the districts, the campaign will be held in full district. Campaign will continue in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad for seven days. While in other districts the campaign will last five days.

Over 90,000 polio workers are participating in the drive to immunize more than 11.35 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes: 7,452 area in-charges, 1,783 union council medical officers, 37,804 mobile polio team members, 2,401 fixed team members and 1,399 transit team members.

Punjab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has deployed stakeholders from all areas to facilitate implementation of the polio campaign in priority areas. On Monday, the head of the polio prorgamme and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzaal paid a surprise visit to Rawalpindi to review polio campaign arrangements and meet with polio teams.

The EOC head paid visited a hospital in Taxila, checked vaccines stored in the hospital store and met with a fixed polio team. He also met with a polio team deployed at a transit site on the bypass.

The EOC head hailed the dedication of polio teams and urged them to continue the hard work to ensure that no child remain unvaccinated.

After the hospital the EOC head travelled to a nomadic site and checked status of vaccination among the community children. During his visit he also administered drops to vaccinate children.

He urged polio team to improve quality of door marking. Speaking on the occasion, he acknowledged that polio workers were on the forefront and continued to reach children in some of the hardest-to-reach areas with the singular goal to reach every last child with the polio vaccine and ensure a polio-free world for future generations

He reiterated that Punjab was free of polio cases for the last two years since October 2020, which was an achievement of the programme. However, he said, momentum needed to be carried against polio virus with full vigour till the virus was eliminated from two endemic countries including Pakistan and Afghanistan.