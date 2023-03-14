Screening of 55,000 prisoners begins

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir inaugurated a health screening programme for 55,000 prisoners for the first time in the Punjab on Monday. He inaugurated the programme from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Health screening simultaneously launched in 43 jails of Punjab will be completed in five days till March 17, during which patients will be tested for AIDS, hepatitis, TB, sugar and blood pressure, and their height and weight will also be checked.

Director General Health Dr Ilyas Gondal, DIG Prisons Rana Rauf, AIDS Control Program's Dr. Farooq, Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Javed Warich, District Health Officer Dr. Ehsan Ghani and District Disease Surveillance Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir said that under the health screening program, all the tests of the prisoners will be done free of charge, they will also be vaccinated and the prisoners who are diagnosed with any disease will be given treatment and the provision of standard facilities will be ensured.

He said that for health screening, special counters have been set up in all the jails across Punjab where doctors and paramedics are present and all the necessary medical supplies are also available in abundance.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that there are more than six thousand prisoners in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi who are being screened for health. He said that four doctors have been appointed in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi for screening prisoners and in addition 24 paramedical staff will also perform duties.

Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the process of upgrading the hospitals of seven major jails of Punjab is going on while the number of doctors and health staff is being increased. He appreciated the efforts of Rawalpindi Health Department regarding the screening of prisoners.

Director General Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal said that along with the screening of prisoners, all medicines will be provided free of charge and all necessary testing kits and equipment for health screening are available in abundance.

On the arrival of provincial health minister Dr. Jamal Nasir at the prison, a guard of honour was presented. The provincial minister visited different parts of the jail and inquired from the inmates about the medical facilities in the jail. The inmates expressed their satisfaction on the provision of basic necessities of life including medical treatment.