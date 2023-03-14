Child abuser Gary Glitter returned to UK jail

LONDON: Convicted paedophile and disgraced ex-rocker Gary Glitter was recalled to jail on Monday, England´s Probation Service said, just weeks after his release after serving half of a 16-year sentence.

The 79-year-old singer -- who had a string of 1970s chart hits before being convicted in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls -- had breached his release licence conditions, the service added.

Any subsequent re-release will be a matter for the Parole Board to consider. Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was freed in early February from a low-security jail in Portland, southern England.