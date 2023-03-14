Japan court orders retrial for decades-long death row inmate

TOKYO: Tokyo´s High Court ordered a retrial on Monday for an 87-year-old former boxer, dubbed the world´s longest-serving death row inmate, nearly six decades after he was convicted of murder.
Lawyers for Iwao Hakamada left the court after a brief session and unfurled banners reading “retrial” as supporters shouted “Free Hakamada now!” “I was waiting for this day for 57 years and it has come,” said Hakamada´s sister Hideko, 90, who has campaigned tirelessly on her brother´s behalf. “Finally a weight has been lifted from my shoulders,” she said.
Hakamada spent nearly five decades on death row, and was certified the world´s longest-serving death row inmate, before a lower court ordered a retrial and freed him while his case proceeded.
