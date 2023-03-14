Georgia protesters decry brutal treatment by police

TBILISI: Standing in the courtyard of his apartment block in Georgia´s capital Tbilisi, Zurab Japaridze shows traces of injuries to his head, still visible five days after he was arrested at an anti-government rally.
Tens of thousands of Georgians took to the streets last week after parliament gave its initial backing to a controversial “foreign agent” law reminiscent of Russian legislation used to silence critics.
The bill was dropped under pressure from the youth-led protests that marked a culmination of widespread discontent over the authorities perceived backsliding on democracy and ruling party´s covert collaboration with arch-foe Moscow. More than 140 people were arrested in the aftermath of the demonstrations, with some protesters saying they were violently treated by riot police.
