22 migrants die in boat sinking off Madagascar

ANTANARIVO: At least 22 migrants died when their boat sank off the coast of Madagascar over the weekend, the island nation´s maritime authorities said on Monday.
“Forty-seven people had clandestinely taken a boat headed to (the French territory of) Mayotte, but that sank,” the Madagascar maritime authority APMF said in a statement. “Twenty-three of the passengers were able to be saved. Twenty-two bodies were found,” it said, adding that the accident occurred on Saturday and that search-and-rescue operations were continuing for the two people who remained missing. Many migrants try each year to reach the French territory of Mayotte, which lies north of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.
LONDON: Convicted paedophile and disgraced ex-rocker Gary Glitter was recalled to jail on Monday, England´s Probation...
TOKYO: Tokyo´s High Court ordered a retrial on Monday for an 87-year-old former boxer, dubbed the world´s...
AL-HAFFAH, Syria: Zuhair Hassoun examines worrying cracks in a Crusader-era castle in Syria, a Unesco World Heritage...
TBILISI: Standing in the courtyard of his apartment block in Georgia´s capital Tbilisi, Zurab Japaridze shows traces...
BLANTYRE, Malawi: Cyclone Freddy, packing powerful winds and torrential rain, killed at least 70 people in Malawi and...
TEHRAN: Iran insisted on Monday that it had reached a prisoner exchange deal with arch foe the United States, a day...