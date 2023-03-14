Thousands of doctors walk out in latest UK strike

LONDON: UK hospital doctors on Monday began a three-day strike over pay at the start of a week that will also see teachers, train staff and civil servants walk out, in the latest wave of industrial action.

The doctors say years of below-inflation pay increases mean they have effectively had a 26 percent pay cut since 2008. Ahead of the stoppage, the body that represents them, the British Medical Association (BMA), launched an advertising campaign claiming a newly qualified doctor earned less than some coffee shop staff.

“Pret a Manger has announced it will pay up to Â£14.10 ($17.13) per hour,” the ad said. “A junior doctor makes just Â£14.09. Thanks to this government you can make more serving coffee than saving patients. This week junior doctors will take strike action so they are paid what they are worth.” On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of workers are expected to walk out, including teachers, London Underground train drivers, BBC journalists, and university staff.

Since last year the UK has been plagued by strikes across the economy from nurses and ambulance staff to lawyers and dock workers fuelled by soaring food, energy and housing costs. They have all clashed with the government, which insists the country cannot afford inflation-busting pay hikes.

The strike by so-called junior doctors -- a category of doctors who are not senior specialists but who can still have decades of experience -- is the longest they have ever staged. The BMA says junior doctors in England, who mostly work in hospitals but also in some cases in general practitioners´ surgeries, have suffered a 26 percent real-terms cut to their pay since 2008-09.