Tunisia swears in new defanged parliament

TUNIS: Tunisia on Monday inaugurated a new parliament largely stripped of its powers, after a vote that saw a paltry turnout amid boycotts following President Kais Saied´s July 2021 power grab.

The new assembly, elected in two rounds in December and January that saw a voter turnout of just over 11 percent, held its first session at the legislature´s traditional home in Bardo, a suburb of the capital Tunis.

State television broadcast the proceedings and only official media were permitted to cover the session, with representatives of Tunisia´s private press and foreign journalists denied access, according to an AFP correspondent.