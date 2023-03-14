Israel releases oldest Palestinian prisoner

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The oldest Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail was released on Monday after serving a 17-year sentence for arms smuggling, an advocacy group and his son said.

Fuad Shubaki, 83, was released from Ashkelon prison and is “on his way to Ramallah” in the occupied West Bank, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoner´s Club said, which was confirmed by Shubaki´s son Hazem.