US three-year-old kills older sister with handgun

HOUSTON: A three-year-old girl accidentally killed her four-year-old sister with a handgun near Houston, Texas, despite the presence of five adults including their parents in their home, police said.
“The three-year-old gained access to a loaded, semi-automatic pistol,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said of the shooting late on Sunday. When family members heard a single gunshot, they ran into a bedroom and found the four-year-old girl on the floor “unresponsive,” he said. “It just seems like another tragic story of a child gaining access to a firearm and hurting someone else,” Gonzalez said.
