Nepal’s new president sworn in as PM fights to stay in power

KATHMANDU: Nepal´s newly elected president took the oath of office on Monday, days after he was backed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal who is scrambling to remain in power.

Ram Chandra Poudel, the 78-year-old president, is with the opposition Nepali Congress party, but Dahal supported him for the largely ceremonial post over a candidate from his key coalition partner CPN (UML) during last week´s parliamentary vote. This decision last month cost him the support of CPN (UML), and the former Maoist rebel-turned-prime minister is expected to face a vote of confidence.