Nepal’s new president sworn in as PM fights to stay in power

KATHMANDU: Nepal´s newly elected president took the oath of office on Monday, days after he was backed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal who is scrambling to remain in power.
Ram Chandra Poudel, the 78-year-old president, is with the opposition Nepali Congress party, but Dahal supported him for the largely ceremonial post over a candidate from his key coalition partner CPN (UML) during last week´s parliamentary vote. This decision last month cost him the support of CPN (UML), and the former Maoist rebel-turned-prime minister is expected to face a vote of confidence.
LONDON: Convicted paedophile and disgraced ex-rocker Gary Glitter was recalled to jail on Monday, England´s Probation...
TOKYO: Tokyo´s High Court ordered a retrial on Monday for an 87-year-old former boxer, dubbed the world´s...
AL-HAFFAH, Syria: Zuhair Hassoun examines worrying cracks in a Crusader-era castle in Syria, a Unesco World Heritage...
TBILISI: Standing in the courtyard of his apartment block in Georgia´s capital Tbilisi, Zurab Japaridze shows traces...
ANTANARIVO: At least 22 migrants died when their boat sank off the coast of Madagascar over the weekend, the island...
BLANTYRE, Malawi: Cyclone Freddy, packing powerful winds and torrential rain, killed at least 70 people in Malawi and...