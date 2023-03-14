Ukraine, Wagner in ‘bloodiest battle’ to gain control of Bakhmut

KYIV, Ukraine: Fierce fighting is raging for control of the centre of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the longest-running and bloodiest battle of Moscow´s invasion, Russian and Ukrainian forces said on Monday.

Russia´s Wagner mercenary group has claimed to be leading Moscow´s charge for the industrial city, which has been the epicentre of fighting for months. The Ukrainian military said: “Wagner assault units are advancing from several directions, trying to break through our troops´ defensive positions and move to the centre of the city.”

“In fierce battles, our defenders are inflicting significant losses on the enemy,” it said in a morning briefing. Analysts are divided over the strategic significance of Bakhmut as a military prize but the city has gained important political stature, with both sides pouring significant resources into the fight.

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin also acknowledged that his forces were experiencing determined resistance as they seek to capture the centre of the city. “The situation in Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult. The enemy is battling for every metre,” he said in a post on social media.

“The closer we are to the city centre, the more difficult the battles get and the more artillery there is... Ukrainians are throwing endless reserves (at the fight),” Prigozhin said.Kyiv has cautioned the city´s fall would give Russian forces a clear path deeper into the Donetsk region, which the Kremlin claimed to have annexed to Russia last year.Russia has reported painstaking gains around Bakhmut in recent weeks, making progress on encircling the city, but it has not made significant territorial gains in months.

The capture of the city would provide the Kremlin with a military win to sell to its domestic audience. Nato warned last week that Bakhmut could fall within a matter of days while Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to continue to hold the city “as long as possible”. Zelensky on Monday published a decree posthumously awarding the highest state honour to a soldier killed by Russians after being taken prisoner near Bakhmut.