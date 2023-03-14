Can Paris deliver a ‘climate positive’ Olympics?

PARIS: Organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics say they plan to make the Games the world’s first ‘climate positive’ sporting event, a boast experts claim is ‘misleading’.
“We want to show that we can do these Games with half the emissions,” Georgina Grenon, Paris 2024’s director of environmental excellence, said with 500 days to go before the world’s biggest sporting extravaganza gets underway in the French capital.
“Within the limit of what is technically feasible in 2024, we will have made every effort to cut, cut, cut.” But for Lindsay Otis Nilles of Carbon Market Watch, “to say that an event has a positive impact on the climate is misleading. “The event itself generates greenhouse gases which are bad for the climate. The financial support of the organisers for external projects does not change this.”
It is always a good omen to see young and upcoming talent breaking into the national team on the basis of sheer...
KARACHI: Karachi South won the All Karachi Inter-District Boxing Championship here at the Ustad Abdullah Baloch Boxing...
KARACHI: Holders Army continued to dominate the Chairman KPT 40th National Men National Boxing Championship as their...
KARACHI: Pakistan women karatekas finished overall second after leaders Iran when they claimed two silvers and three...
KARACHI: The country’s prominent drivers are set to exhibit their skills in the 10th Hub Rally Cross 2023 which will...
PARIS: In 500 days on Tuesday, the 2024 Summer Olympics will burst into life in Paris as the teams float down the...