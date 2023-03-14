Can Paris deliver a ‘climate positive’ Olympics?

PARIS: Organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics say they plan to make the Games the world’s first ‘climate positive’ sporting event, a boast experts claim is ‘misleading’.

“We want to show that we can do these Games with half the emissions,” Georgina Grenon, Paris 2024’s director of environmental excellence, said with 500 days to go before the world’s biggest sporting extravaganza gets underway in the French capital.

“Within the limit of what is technically feasible in 2024, we will have made every effort to cut, cut, cut.” But for Lindsay Otis Nilles of Carbon Market Watch, “to say that an event has a positive impact on the climate is misleading. “The event itself generates greenhouse gases which are bad for the climate. The financial support of the organisers for external projects does not change this.”