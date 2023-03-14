10th Hub Rally Cross on March 19

KARACHI: The country’s prominent drivers are set to exhibit their skills in the 10th Hub Rally Cross 2023 which will be held at Hub, Gadani, on March 19.

Gadani is a coastal town of Hub district located in the southern part of Balochistan along the Arabian Sea. Indus Motor Company Private Limited is the main sponsor of the event. The organisers said that over 60 entries in various categories have been received so far. The participation of the drivers in the event is subject to multiple checks in the qualifiers as per rules.

“Our rally is not a big one and I rate it a sort of T20 event. Its format is small but it is more popular,” chief organiser Shujaat Sherwani told reporters here at a news conference on Monday.

“It's catching hype. We plan to take it to 30 to 35 kilometre,” said Shujaat, also CEO of Toyota Highway. He said that Balochistan government is backing them in their endveavour to conduct a successful event by helping the organisers in track preparation and security provision.

“We want to hold this rally in Balochistan because it will help in building the soft image of the province,” Shujaat said. The organisers said that the track has been extended to the Gadani coast where a 30-kilometre track has been prepared on which two-lapped races are expected to be conducted keeping in view the numbers of racers.

Nadir Magsi, Rony Patel, Sahibzada Sultan Mohammad Ali, Nadeem Khan, former chief minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Nouman Saranjam, Shiraz Qureshi, Tushna Patel, who will return after two years, her daughter Dina Patel, Maryam Shiraz and Nida Wasti are some of the prominent drivers who will embellish the race.

There will be four events each of Prepared and Stock category. Along with ladies, veterans category has also been included. A motor cross (bike) category has also been included. The organisers said that the 30-kilometre race is the smallest but most challenging for the drivers due to rocky and sandy obstructions coupled with the coastal part of Gadani.