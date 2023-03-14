WTC final preparation to go alongside IPL, says Rohit

AHMEDABAD: India skipper Rohit Sharma said Monday the Test team will stay connected to prepare for the World Test Championship final despite two months of Twenty20 action in the Indian Premier League.
India won the series against Australia 2-1 after the fourth Test ended in a draw in Ahmedabad. The world´s two top-ranked teams will battle again on June 7-11 at The Oval in the World Test Championship final.
Players will now switch to a limited-overs format with the two teams set to play three one-day internationals ahead of the much-awaited IPL starting March 31. Rohit said he expected good workload management from his core group of long-format players during the gruelling IPL, which will return with the home and away format for the first time since the pandemic.
“Whatever time we find after IPL, we will try and get ready for that (final),” he said. The fast bowlers will be made to practise with Dukes balls, which are used in England and behave differently than the SG leather balls in India or the Kookaburra in Australia, Rohit added.
