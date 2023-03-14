Safdar pledges to promote girls education

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar on Monday said that his party was striving to give equal rights to women from the Tanawal area and provide them with quality healthcare and education facilities.
“My mission is to bring this neglected area on a par with developed parts of the country,” he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of different road projects in the Galli Badral area of Tanawal. Safdar said that the Galli Badral road construction would be completed at a cost of Rs170 million.
“I wanted to give local girls an opportunity to get higher education in Tanawal and had got approved Rs700 million for the Hazara University’s campus in Oghi but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government withheld the funds,” he said. Safar, who is the spouse of Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N senior vice-president and daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, said that most girls in Tanawal quit education after primary and middle grades. “The girls in Punjab are becoming pilots and have assumed leading responsibilities in other sectors too and I would also ensure higher education opportunities for local girls,” he said.
Safdar lashed at the previous PTI government, saying Imran Khan derailed the country's development. “A conspiracy was hatched against Nawaz Sharif to install Imran Khan, whose government ruined the country’s economy,” he said.
