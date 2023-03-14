Agri productivity can be improved by farm mechanisation: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud has stressed improving agricultural productivity through farm mechanization and promoting agricultural credit for rural economies especially to purchase modern technologies.

He expressed these views while addressing a five-day international training course on productivity gainsharing in Agribusiness Enterprises here on Monday. He was of the view that converting raw produce into value-added products like fruit pulping and fruit dehydration can promote agribusiness.

He said regional skills development programs for rural youth can address the need for a productive workforce. Mahmud stressed the use of productive irrigation methods like drip irrigation, and sprinkler irrigation, the optimum use of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides for better production of crops. He also suggested promoting low-cost enterprise development programs like honey bee keeping and floriculture etc to create employment opportunities for the rural youths.

The minister appreciated the Asian Productivity Organisation’s (APO) role in the development of the Asia-Pacific region and said it is time to revitalize our commitment and strive to achieve APO’s vision of “Inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth in the Asia-Pacific”.

Tadahisa Manabe, Head, of APO Secretariat, Tokyo expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for their sincere efforts to continue the productivity movement and in developing the first-ever National Productivity Master Plan for Pakistan. He also appreciated the efforts of the APO Country Director for his strong leadership and support and the National Productivity Organization head for his keen interest. He also mentioned the APO & NPO team for their efforts for Productivity enhancement in the region.