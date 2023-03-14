MNCs, local pharma CEOs to hold emergency meeting with DRAP officials today

ISLAMABAD: Around 100 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the country’s leading multinational and local pharmaceutical companies have reached Islamabad to have a ‘final round’ of dialogue with the government for an ‘across the board’ adjustment in the prices of medicines, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) said on Monday.

Representatives from the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) as well as Pharm Bureau, the representative body of multinational pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan, told The News that over 100 CEOs from leading pharma companies had arrived in Islamabad to meet federal health and finance ministers as well as Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officials to persuade them for increasing the prices of medicine.

“Today (Tuesday) we are going to meet DRAP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Asim Rauf to apprise him of our concerns regarding the increasing production cost of medicines and our inability to manufacture drugs at existing maximum retail prices (MRP). If prices of medicines are not adjusted immediately their production would be stopped automatically”, Arshad Mahmood, Chairman of PPMA North Region told The News.

Arshad Mahmood maintained that they were also planning to meet the federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel and federal finance minister Ishaq Dar tomorrow (Tuesday) or the day after tomorrow (Wednesday) to apprise them of the situation, warning if the government does not take immediate measures, thousands of medicines would not be available as companies have exhausted their raw material inventories after they were forced not to import them. “At the moment, around 150-200 medicines are not available as their production is no more financially viable due to the rupee depreciation against the US dollar and many other factors. If immediate relief is not granted to the pharma companies, thousands of medicines would not be available as companies would not be producing them”, Arshad Mahmood feared.

It is worth mentioning here that some 56 local pharmaceutical companies have already apprised the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) of their inability to continue manufacturing over 1,350 drugs that include essential and life-saving medicines as their manufacturing is no more financially viable for them.

Deploring that nobody was taking the situation seriously, the PPMA-North leader said they would hold a news conference along with FPPCI leaders in Islamabad to apprise the government and people of the looming crisis. “People have already started facing problems in getting medicines, especially those for the treatment of neurological disorders including Parkinson’s Disease, epilepsy, cancers, Tuberculosis and other ailments”, he said.

Syed Farooq Bukhari, the PPMA Central Chairman who reached Islamabad from Karachi, also claimed that it had become financially unviable for most of the pharmaceutical companies to continue their production. The “government has rejected the applications for price increase under hardship categories, raising baseless objections although these 119 hardship cases had been forwarded to the federal health ministry by the DRAP itself”, he added. Another PPMA leader and former Chairman of the association Zahid Zaeed also confirmed “over 60 companies have submitted around 1,500 letters of force majeure to the DRAP and are demanding an overall increase in the prices between 40 to 50 percent,” he added.