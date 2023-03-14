Summer uniform being distributed among cops

LAHORE: The distribution of summer uniform shirts (dark olive green T-shirts) to the police force in all the districts of the province is going on, which will be completed soon.

According to the details, 1,40,000 t-shirts were purchased for the officials posted in all the districts of the province, out of which more than 100,000 uniforms were provided to the various districts while the process of delivery to the rest of the districts is going on. Teams of all districts and formations are getting t-shirts according to the number of their staff from Central Police Office Store Chung. AIG Logistics said that the process of supplying summer uniforms (T-shirts) to the police force will be completed soon while the supply of other items of uniforms is also being started soon.