Punjabi Moot: Waris Shah was a feminist poet, says GCU VC

LAHORE: A one-day international conference on Punjabi was held at the GC University here on Monday. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presided over the conference while Dean Faculty of Languages Prof Dr Shahud Iqbal was the chief guest.

Dr Zaheer Hassan Wattoo performed as moderator of the first session in which Dr Wasif Latif presented his research paper and termed 18th century poet Syed Waris Shah as a feminist poet. Dr Munir Gujjar participated in the conference online. A number of researchers also spoke at the second session.