CITY PULSE

Samsara
The Vasl Artists Association in collaboration with the Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Tooba Ashraf. Titled ‘Samsara’, the show will run at the gallery until March 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
An Inspector Calls
The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting Khalid Ahmad’s Urdu adaptation of JB Priestley’s 1945 play ‘An Inspector Calls’. The event will run at 8pm until March 19 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0343-2012860 for more information.
Moving to Stand Still
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Maryam Rahman. Titled ‘Moving to Stand Still’, the show will run at the gallery until March 22. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Feminists Charisma III
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition in connection with women’s month featuring works by talented female artists. Titled ‘Feminists Charisma III’, the show will run at the gallery from March 13 to March 15. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
A speedy water tanker crashed into a bungalow in Defence Housing Society’s Phase IV, bringing down the boundary wall...
Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq on Monday demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan explain why it...
The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday claimed arresting an alleged vehicle thief in the Soldier Bazaar area.Saleem...
A female polio vaccinator was injured in a scuffle with another woman over a personal dispute in the Sukhan area of...
A polio-disabled man was killed in a stabbing attack by his father and brother over a land dispute in Baldia Town on...
The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to a provincial law officer, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani...