AVLC team arrests ‘vehicle thief’ during encounter

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Monday claimed arresting an alleged vehicle thief in the Soldier Bazaar area.

Saleem Tareen alias Farooq was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with a police team of the AVLC City Division.

According to the police, the suspect had a previous record of several cases of stealing cars in Karachi. During the encounter, he fired at the police party in an attempt to escape arrest. However, the AVLC staff managed to apprehend him and recover a stolen motorcycle and a pistol from his possession. The motorcycle was found to be stolen and a case was registered last year. The accused has been charged with possessing arms and engaging police in an encounter.