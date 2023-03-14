AVLC team arrests ‘vehicle thief’ during encounter

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Monday claimed arresting an alleged vehicle thief in the Soldier Bazaar area.
Saleem Tareen alias Farooq was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with a police team of the AVLC City Division.
According to the police, the suspect had a previous record of several cases of stealing cars in Karachi. During the encounter, he fired at the police party in an attempt to escape arrest. However, the AVLC staff managed to apprehend him and recover a stolen motorcycle and a pistol from his possession. The motorcycle was found to be stolen and a case was registered last year. The accused has been charged with possessing arms and engaging police in an encounter.
SamsaraThe Vasl Artists Association in collaboration with the Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition...
A speedy water tanker crashed into a bungalow in Defence Housing Society’s Phase IV, bringing down the boundary wall...
Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq on Monday demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan explain why it...
A female polio vaccinator was injured in a scuffle with another woman over a personal dispute in the Sukhan area of...
A polio-disabled man was killed in a stabbing attack by his father and brother over a land dispute in Baldia Town on...
The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to a provincial law officer, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani...