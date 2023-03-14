Woman injures female polio vaccinator

A female polio vaccinator was injured in a scuffle with another woman over a personal dispute in the Sukhan area of District Malir on Monday.

Sukhan SHO Syed Adeel Shah said Ruqaiya, wife of Mohammad Yousuf, was taking part in a polio vaccination campaign in Rehri Goth, adding that when they reached the house of Sher Bano, daughter of Hashim, the woman stepped outside and starting arguing with the vaccinator.

The officer said that during the argument, Bano started attacking Ruqaiya with her fists and injured her, adding that the security staff intervened and broke up the fight. He said there was a dispute between the two women regarding the possession of a plot, and they unexpectedly met during the vaccination campaign. On the directives of the higher authorities, legal action is being taken against Bano, he added.