Durrani put on notice on plea seeking disqualification of MPA Jam Awais

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to a provincial law officer, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and others on a petition seeking direction to the speaker for sending a disqualification reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan against Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Awais who was acquitted in the murder case of journalist Nazim Jokhio after a compromise deal with the deceased man’s family.

The petitioners, Ali Tahir and others, had submitted in the petition that MPA Awais was one of the prime accused in the murder case of Johkio who was tortured to death at the lawmaker’s farmhouse in Malir on November 2, 2021.

He submitted that the case was finally compounded when some of the legal heirs pardoned the MPA and he had to pay Diyat to the legal heirs in an out-of-court settlement. The petitioners maintained that the payment of Diyat was also a form of punishment under the Section 53 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the payment of Diyat to the legal heirs of Jokhio was an admission of guilt, after which the MPA was liable to be disqualified under the Article 62(1)(f) read with the Article 113 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The high court was requested to direct the Sindh Assembly speaker to send a reference for disqualification of Awais, who was elected to the Sindh Assembly from PS-79 Thatta, to the ECP as the lawmaker had committed an act of murder and was no longer Sadiq and Ameen under the articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The SHC, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the provincial assembly’s speaker and others calling their comments. Awais and his four other servants were acquitted in the murder case of Jokhio after they reached an out-of-court settlement with the journalist’s heirs and paid Diyat to them.