Two brothers injured in DHA gun attack

A masked man shot and injured two brothers at an under-construction building in Badar Commercial, DHA, Phase 5, at around 11am on Monday.
According to SSP Asad Raza of District South, Asghar and Abdul Sattar were present in the basement of the building with their mother when a masked man called Asghar from the ground floor.
After Asghar went upstairs to meet the masked man, he was shot in the chest as he was returning to the basement. The suspect also fired at Sattar, injuring his leg, and escaped from the scene.
Police rushed the victims to a hospital for medical treatment. The police have registered a case against the unidentified shooter at the Darakhshan police station, suspecting the incident to be the result of a personal enmity.
