PTI MPA remanded in police custody in Keamari DC office attack case

An anti-terrorism court granted on Monday two-day police remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Arslan Taj Ghumman in a case pertaining to an attack on the Keamari deputy commissioner's office in January.

PTI senior leader Ali Haider Zaidi, along with other lawmakers and around 200 party activists, had been booked by the SITE-A police for allegedly attacking and ransacking the office of the deputy commissioner over a delay in the announcement of local government results of some union councils on January 18.

Ghumman was taken into custody by the police in an overnight raid at his residence on Sunday. The investigating officer of the case produced the detained MPA before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts and requested his physical remand in police custody for investigation.

The IO stated that the lawmaker is required to be questioned about his alleged involvement in arson, ransacking and causing terrorism at the DC/DRO office on January 18. He requested the judge to grant 14-day physical remand of the suspect to complete the investigation.

Advocate Zahoor Mahsud, who represented the PTI lawmaker, opposed the police's remand plea, condending that Ghumman didn't even participate in the protest nor was he named in the FIR, claiming that he was being subjected to political vengeance. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to the lawmaker.

The judge, however, handed over the custody of the PTI leader to the police for two days with a direction to the IO to produce him on the next date along with an investigation report. Zaidi, MNA Attaullah Khan, MPAs Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi and Shabbir Qureshi have already been granted bail in the case.

A case was registered under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 324 (attempted murder), 506-B (punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the PPC read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.