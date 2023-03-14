Leather expo kickstarts in Dubai

DUBAI: Minister Industries and Commerce Sindh Jam Ikram ullah Dharejo inaugurated APLF Leather Exhibition 2023 in Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday, a statement said.

He was along with Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi. Pakistan Tanners Association organised the expo, wherein over 25 stalls were placed from throughout Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot.

Talking to the media and business leaders, the minister said Sindh was committed to facilitate the business community while providing conducive environment and infrastructure facilities so that business and trade activities could increase. He assured the business community of full support and cooperation from the provincial government, and also invited foreign investors to invest in Sindh.