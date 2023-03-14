Pak-Vietnam trade discussed

LAHORE: Pakistan and Vietnam should increase the volume of trade between the two countries, with facilitating businessmen on both sides and also by sharing relevant information, ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Tien Phong on Monday said.

He said that in a meeting at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) with LCCI senior vice president Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and other executive committee members. “Pakistan has always supported Vietnam in all the international forums. We should go ahead with our relations by boosting our economic ties,” the envoy urged.

The ambassador shared that 90 percent of cotton and 60 percent of yarn was being imported from Lahore. He also proposed to develop a mechanism of barter trade between the countries as Pakistan faces difficulties amid stuck containers at its ports. Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry agreed on the envoy suggestions, saying that he would personally lead a delegation of businessmen to Vietnam to explore trade and investment opportunities.