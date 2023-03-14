‘Agri-lab needed to boost output’

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Monday said a joint agriculture laboratory should be established to help improve the agriculture sector by technology transfer for the increase of cultivation and production.

The suggestion was made by the president of PCJCCI Moazzam Ghurki during a think tank session. He said the project could help farmers by lowering the need to invest in insecticides and pesticides, helping alleviate poverty in the country. “With the country's current massive internet penetration rate, which is highly likely to grow further in the years ahead, we should connect the entire agricultural chain of Pakistan with the ecommerce from production to marketing,” he said.

The digital transformation should be the prime motive of Pak China Agriculture Laboratory as it will help in reducing agricultural production costs, upgrading efficiency, and creating new job opportunities for local communities in the rural areas of Pakistan, according to PCJCCI chief.

Hamza Khalid, vice president of PCJCCI, said there was a dire need to introduce smart agriculture in Pakistan as it would help in awareness and educating the farmers with the modern ways and technologies of the world. He stated that old traditions of farming were not cost effective and reliable.