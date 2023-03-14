Gold gains Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs500 per tola on Monday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs199,200 per tola. Additionally, the price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs428 to Rs170,782. In the international market, gold rates increased by $20 to $1,886 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,120 per tola, with the 10-gram silver remaining the same at Rs1,817.55. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.