Rupee weakens on IMF delay

KARACHI: The rupee fell against the dollar on Monday, with an increased demand for the greenback from importers and a delay in securing a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), dealers said.

The local unit dropped 0.30 percent to 281.61 versus the dollar in the interbank market. In the open market, the domestic currency lost 2 rupees to settle at 285 per dollar.

“The demand for dollars from importers increased, while investor sentiment was damaged by Pakistan's inability to obtain IMF funds, which put pressure on the currency,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“Also, exporters were reluctant to offload their proceeds, which reduced the supply of dollars available in the market,” the dealer added. The government has fulfilled all requirements for an agreement with the IMF, but reports claim that the central bank had one agenda item that was still pending, which they have now resolved and informed the IMF of, opening the door for a staff level agreement (SLA).

“It is no secret that the IMF is looking for reassurance that any aid it gives to Pakistan is not used to pay off China. This is why there is extra scrutiny with all States that deal with China as well as with the IMF,” said Tresmark in a note.