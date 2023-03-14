Musical chairs

LAHORE: Recent workshops, conferences and seminars on the economy show that the speakers are the same set of experts who have been in the government at one time or another. More than often, the ideas and suggestions of these experts were not implemented when they were themselves holding the reins of the economy.

While they enjoy the musical game awaiting their turn, our economy has reached the current stage due to the policies or compromises made by these experts while they were among the economic planners of the country.

Rules were not changed that allowed appointments against merits, legalising illegal imports or making informality a normal way of life in Pakistan. No one was able to do away with discretionary powers vested with rulers and bureaucracy that is the root cause of corruption in Pakistan.

You compromise merit when you first set stringent criteria for appointments and promotion and then empower the prime minister, the chief minister to relax the rules for a person at their discretion.

There is another discretion available with the customs that relates to import of banned items in Pakistan. The relevant high official has the discretion to confiscate the banned item or slap high import duty or impose a small fine depending on the perception of the official about the intent of the importer.

We see many banned items entering the Pakistani markets officially, as officials do not confiscate the banned item and destroy it to discourage the violation of law. Other discrepancies are exercised through connivance with the importer. Why do we make illegal imports easy through these discretions?

The executive has powers to stop raids on business premises. These raids are needed to eliminate smuggling and tax evasions by traders. Why are the violators of law protected through executive orders? What is stopping the authorities to make it mandatory for each commercial entity to prominently display the taxes it filed? The raiding party must be authorised only to check through the FBR website whether the statement is true or fake.

We make rules that favour the culprit. For instance one can challenge any under-invoiced consignment before clearance. The challenger is asked to deposit a 25 percent invoice amount plus the additional amount equivalent to the alleged under-invoicing and pay 25 percent duty in advance.

This looks fair but there is a twist: after the formalities are fulfilled by the challenger, the customs ask the original importer to match the offer of the challenger, which promptly accepts and gets the goods after payment of levies.

The challenger then runs from pillar to post for a refund of his deposit. In the presence of such loopholes, will anyone dare to challenge under-invoicing? Law favours the lawbreakers. Transparent measures only hurt the vested interests in the government, bureaucracy, trade and industry.