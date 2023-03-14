Stocks open week on positive note

Stocks began the week with gains on Monday, as reports of Saudi Arabia extending oil payments resulted in a bullish activity, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 62.98 points or 0.15 percent to 41,856.85 points against 41,793.87 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,291.56 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,785.48 points.

“Stocks showed a bullish activity on reports of KSA [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] extending $1.2 billion deferred oil payment facility till 2024,” analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said. Reports about a government decision to hold Pak-US talks to resolve the IMF issues and surging foreign exchange reserves played a catalyst role in a positive session, he added.

KSE-30 index also increased by 105.89 points or 0.68 percent to 15,657.62 points compared with 15,551.73 points recorded in the last session. Traded shares increased by 17 million shares to 289.274 million shares from 272.742 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs10.268 billion from Rs6.770 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.407 trillion from Rs6.383 trillion. Out of 340 companies active in the session, 147 closed in green, 169 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash, analyst at Topline Securities, said equities closed slightly positive where the benchmark KSE100 Index settled at 41,856 level (up 0.15 percent). “The day opened positively when the benchmark index made an intraday high of 497 points where initial gains were led by the E&Ps sector as IMF has asked the government to give a specific timeline for circular debt payments resultantly OGDC, PPL, PSO and POL closed higher.”

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Reliance Cotton, which rose by Rs48.24 to Rs691.50 per share, followed by Ismail Ind, increased by Rs34.50 to Rs494.60 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs249 to Rs8,000 per share, followed by Pak Services, which decreased by Rs140.69 to Rs1,735.19 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a positive session was recorded at the PSX to begin the week Monday. The market opened in the green zone and traded with positive sentiments as bulls derived the index to make an intraday high of 497.90 points in hopes of getting the SLA agreement signed between the government and IMF on Monday or Tuesday as stated by the finance minister.

“The investors remained optimistic throughout the trading session as healthy volumes were witnessed across the mainboard while the E&P sector remained in the limelight,” it reported. Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (+208.1 points), OMCs (+24.0 points), fertiliser (+14.9 points), paper and board (+4.3 points), and textile composite (+1.6 points).

Hascol Petrol remained the volume leader with 42.448 million shares which increased by 50 paisas to Rs6.14 per share. It was followed by Telecard Limited with 25.819 million shares, which rose by 22 paisas to Rs8.25 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Oil & Gas Dev. XD, WorldCall Telecom, TPL Properties, Cnergyico PK, Pak Petroleum XD, Dewan Motors, Ghani Glo Hol and Fauji Foods Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 61.123 million shares from 66.590 million shares.