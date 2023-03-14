Bank deposits up 15pc YoY to Rs22.9tr in Feb

KARACHI: Deposits at banks rose 15 percent to Rs22.9 trillion in February from Rs19.9 trillion a year earlier, the central bank data showed on Monday.

Banking sector deposits grew by 1 percent month-on-month in February. The deposits stood at Rs22.7 percent in the previous month.

Deposit growth continued its upward trend driven by higher net domestic assets (NDA) of the banking system. Increased government borrowing from banks led to the rise in the growth of the NDA.

Between July 1, 2022, and February 24, 2023, the NDA of the banking system sharply rose to Rs2.25 trillion from Rs467.4 billion a year ago, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan on monetary aggregates.

The government borrowed a hefty Rs1.54 trillion from commercial banks during July 1, 2022, to February 24, 2023, to finance its growing budget deficit.

That compared with Rs627 billion in the same period of last fiscal year. Increase in deposits is not unusual, according to Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities. He said deposits are increasing in line with a rise in the money supply.

Growth in money supply or M2 is reflected in deposits. M2 clocked in at Rs264 billion during the eight months of the current fiscal year, compared with Rs115 billion last year. Numerous factors, according to analysts, are reasonable reasons for the increase in bank deposits. The hike in the interest rates caused the average rate of return on deposits to rise.

Following the weakening of the Pakistani rupee versus the US dollar, the remittance inflows accelerated the flow of deposits. Roshan Digital Account also helped attract funds, supporting the banking sector’s deposits.

The SBP’s figures showed that banks’ advances increased 18 percent year-on-year to Rs11.7 trillion in February. Banking sector advances expanded, despite the higher interest rate in the country. This is owing to increased budgetary borrowing because of reduced external financing. However, private sector credit is expanding at a slower pace.

Banks’ investments rose 31 percent to Rs19 trillion in February. Commercial banks prefer lending to the government because credit risk has increased for corporate and individual borrowers due to the poor macroeconomic situation. It is also because investing in government securities ensures deployment in high-yield and risk-free assets. The investment-to-deposit ratio of banks increased by 984 basis points (bps) to 82.9 percent, while the advance-to-deposit ratio rose 112 bps to 51 percent.