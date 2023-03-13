CITY PULSE

Women’s Day Special
The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fauzia Khan, Shamsa Khalil Hasan and Noori Berdi. Titled ‘Women’s Day Special’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.
Samsara
The Vasl Artists Association in collaboration with the Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Tooba Ashraf. Titled ‘Samsara’, the show will run at the gallery until March 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
An Inspector Calls
The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting Khalid Ahmad’s Urdu adaptation of JB Priestley’s 1945 play ‘An Inspector Calls’. The event will run at 8pm until March 19 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0343-2012860 for more information.
Moving to Stand Still
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Maryam Rahman. Titled ‘Moving to Stand Still’, the show will run at the gallery until March 22. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Glacial Movements and the Ghaib (Unseen)
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by the Pak Khawateen Painting Club and the Lumens Studio. Titled ‘Glacial Movements and the Ghaib (Unseen)’, the show will run at the gallery until March 24. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Feminists Charisma III
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition in connection with women’s month featuring works by talented female artists. Titled ‘Feminists Charisma III’, the show will run at the gallery until March 15. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
