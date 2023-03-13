Police, PARCO security foil oil theft in Shah Latif area

An oil leak occurred at the Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) pipeline near Shah Latif Town in Karachi on Saturday evening, a statement quoted the PARCO spokesperson as saying.

“To ensure operational, environmental and community safety, PARCO teams promptly isolated the area and temporarily suspended oil movement operations. No injuries or any loss to private or public property was reported.”

The spokesperson said that the initial investigation revealed an unsuccessful oil theft attempt by a group of unidentified men, resulting in the leak, adding that the perpetrators fled the scene when police and PARCO’s security team reached the site.

“PARCO’s Mid-Country Refinery has sufficient crude stocks to continue refining operations. The pipeline operations resumed in approximately seven hours after all necessary steps according to PARCO’s SOPs were completed. Law enforcement agencies are further investigating the incident.”