Dozens screened for kidney diseases at NIKUD medical camp

Around 100 patients were screened for kidney diseases as well as other ailments on Sunday at a free medical camp organised by the National Institute of Kidney and Urological Diseases (NIKUD) Research Hospital Karachi where nephrologists, urologists, orthopaedic surgeons, pulmonologists and general physicians examined patients in connection with World Kidney Day 2023.

The event was held to raise awareness about kidney diseases and the importance of their early detection and prevention. The free kidney screening camp was open to the public and attracted a large number of people from different walks of life.

The theme for World Kidney Day 2023 is "Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable!" During the camp, attendees could get their serum creatinine test done and Urine R/E tested if advised by experts after the reports of the former test. Basic vitals such as BMI, pulse rates and blood pressure were also performed. The screenings were free of charge for the first 100 participants. Following the checkups, consultations were provided by kidney experts and nutritionists.

Chronic kidney disease is rapidly growing in Pakistan due to late diagnosis, kidney stones and an increasing number of patients with diabetes and high blood pressure. The panel discussion that followed the screenings and consultations brought together nephrologists who responded to queries from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, nephrologists and urologists associated with The Kidney Foundation, including Dr Kashid Kazmi, highlighted the importance of early detection and proper management of kidney diseases.

They said stones in the kidneys were a common cause of chronic kidney disease, and drinking two to three litres of boiled or filtered water was the key to preventing stone formation. They maintained that risk factors for kidney diseases could be reduced by exercising, controlling weight and diet, staying hydrated, maintaining cholesterol levels, avoiding painkillers, getting annual physical checkups and knowing family medical history.