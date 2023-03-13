HEC body finds severe irregularities in recent appointments in Fuuast

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has nullified the entire process of appointments made by the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) in 2022 against advertisements published in 2013 and 2017.

In its report on the Fuuast appointments, the commission has recommended that all the key administrative posts be filled in a transparent manner as early as possible and a new selection board be advertised and completed within 90 days.

A special Senate meeting of Fuuast held under the chairmanship of the President of Pakistan had on September 15, 2022, requested the HEC to validate the process of the selection board of the varsity.

According to the HEC report, following the special Senate meeting, the commission requested the Fuuast registrar to share supporting documents but no response was received from the university.

To move forward with the case, the HEC chairman held an online meeting with Fuuast Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ziauddin, in which both agreed to constitute a committee for the purpose of validating the appointments made by the varsity. It was decided that the committee members shall visit the Karachi and Islamabad campuses and compile a report that would be shared with the office of the chancellor.

The committee included Joint Secretary MoFE&PT (Islamabad) Raja Akhtar Iqbal, NED University Pro Vice Chancellor (Karachi) Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail, Director Coordinator HEC (Islamabad) Shahzaib Abbasi, Director In-charge HEC Regional Centre Karachi Javed Memon and Consultant Academics HEC (Islamabad) Dr Arshad Bashir.

The committee visited Karachi from January 2 till January 4 this year. Later, the committee members visited the Islamabad campus of the Urdu University on January 5. During the visits, the committee met senior officials of the university, including the acting VC, Acting Registrar Dr Zarina Ali, former acting VC Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq, Incharge Islamabad Campus Dr Hafiz Ishaq and others.

In its report, the committee said that the proceedings of the selection board 2021 were conducted against the left-over positions of the advertisements published in 2013 and 2017 by Dr Rubina and Dr Muhammad Sarim when they were serving as the acting VC and acting registrar respectively.

As per the report, a copy of which is available with the News, the selection board proceedings continued from May 21 till August 29, 2021, and a total of 20 sessions were held.

As a result of the proceedings, 235 candidates were selected from 1,100 candidates for appointments. Those selected for appointment included 89 lecturers, 109 assistant professors, 21 associate professors, 10 professors and six officers whose duty was not explained.

The committee observed massive tampering in original record when they found that two-thirds of the entries made in the final register were in the handwriting of Dr Sarim. The committee also reported that some of the statements were overwritten where ‘one’ candidate was changed to ‘none’, and ‘recommended’ candidates became ‘not recommended’.

The page numbers of the register were also not in sequence and were found tampered with rewriting and pasting of full length papers. The committee observed that one successful candidate of electrical engineering department was not found in the list of the applicants and interviews.

The report reads that important details such as the total number of applicants, short-listing criteria, marking scheme and interview marks breakdown were missing from the record. The signatures of the members of the selection board were also missing on several pages.

The committee stated that Fuuast officials were unable to provide any satisfactory answers to the irregularities and ambiguities in the record of the selection board proceedings. Important records such as referees’ report and vetting of publications were missing, the committee observed, adding that the reports of the scrutiny committee were also not shared with them.

Many potential candidates for the positions of the professors and associate professors were not considered for interviews, the report reads. Upon insistence of the committee that such reports be produced, both the acting VC and acting registrar mentioned that the documents had been misplaced.

The committee also took exception to the selection of candidates on unsanctioned positions, backdate appointments and relaxation in the probationary period. The committee questioned the number of vacant sanctioned positions against which the Selection Board 2021 was held, but Fuuast representatives failed to provide any satisfactory answer.

“Under such circumstances, the entire process is considered dented where Fuuast management increased or decreased the number of posts to accommodate or eliminate any candidate,” reads the report.

Some candidates were appointed with effect from as long as 2018 despite being interviewed in 2021. In some cases, the appointments were made even before the publication of the advertisement.

Likewise some candidates were appointed to more than one positions and had received more than one offer letter. The varsity had stated in writing that partial selection boards against the 2013 advertisement were conducted in the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The committee was, however, of the firm view that the selection board proceedings against a single advertisement could not be divided into multiple parts spanning over a period of eight or more years.

Moreover, the Committee did not find endorsement of previously conducted selection boards in any of the minutes of the Senate meeting.

The report states that scrutiny of the candidates’ documents was not properly done and individuals with irrelevant degrees were also allowed to appear in the interviews of a different discipline.

The report reads that in a random check, it was noticed that the number of successful applicants was the same as the number of people appeared for interviews. In some cases, only one candidate passed the test out of more than 60 candidates. In most of such cases, the successful candidates were existing employees of the varsity.

The committee observed multiple instances where fewest of the candidates (mostly internal candidates) appeared for written test/interview, and ultimately got selected. For example only two of the 65 candidates for the post of computer sciences lecturer qualified for the written test and interview to get selected for the post.

Though the university has attributed this to the "lack of required level of knowledge", the committee is of the opinion that the candidates already working in the university were preferred and absence of all the other candidates on interview dates could not be a mere coincidence. The committee stated that it was highly possible that the test letter/interview letters were not sent to other candidates.

Financial Impact

In response to a question asked by the committee, Fuuast mentioned in its written reply that there would be no financial impact for the newly appointed faculty members. The committee stated that this response of the varsity was not based on proper working.

The committee also reported that former acting registrar Dr Sarim was not available to meet the committee even though they made several phone calls, sent emails and even visited his office that was found locked.

However, his attendance record reflected that he was on the campus during the committee's visit, therefore, he intentionally avoided meeting the committee members. Dr Sarim’s behaviour led to an assumption that he did not want to disclose information about the proceedings of the Selection Board 2021, the report said.