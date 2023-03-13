Call for consultations to devise Ramazan security, traffic plans

The Sindh police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, on Sunday ordered giving priority to consultation with all the stakeholders while devising Ramazan security and traffic plans.

According to officials, IGP Memon has directed the police to review the lists of all mosques, Imambargahs, madrasas and other open places of Taraweeh prayers.

Officials said the IGP has ordered ensuring foolproof security and traffic plans at police range, district and zone levels so that the traffic management system can be made extraordinary during Ramazan, along with protecting the lives and properties of people.

Memon said that before finalising the security plan, all the necessary consultations and cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, including the Sindh Rangers, should be ensured. He said that crime analysis, the law and order situation and the related challenges, and incidents should be kept in mind while devising the security plan for Ramazan.

Later in this context, he added, a foolproof security plan with very sensitive and normal classifications should be prepared so that all the security measures can be made extraordinary for the entire month, including the occasion of Yaum-e-Ali.

The police chief said that under the security plan, special responsibilities should also be assigned to police commandos, while measures should also be taken with the help of the organisers at different Taraweeh sites under the supervision of the relevant SSPs and SDPOs.

He said that technical sweeping, clearance, advance intelligence collection and sharing, random snap checking, picketing, patrolling, blockade, searching, prominent police deployment, speeding up police operations, and arresting absconding and proclaimed offenders as well as wanted suspects should also be given special priority in the strategy for Ramazan security.

He added that all the important government and semi-government offices, buildings, sensitive installations, consulates, religious places of the minority communities, public places, etc. should also be covered in the security details.

He stressed while briefing the police officers and personnel that all possible cooperation of the residents in all the security measures should also be made part of the Ramazan security plan.

The IGP said that in the preparation of the traffic plan, meetings with transporters and their representative organisations should be ensured so that the traffic situation on the roads can be improved and kept smooth during Ramazan.