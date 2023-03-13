Sharea Faisal building fire doused as police launch probe

Firefighters have managed to douse the third-degree fire that had erupted in a multi-storey building on Sharea Faisal in the early hours of Sunday, while the police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the incident.

“We have initiated our investigation and started recording statements of the security guard, the building management and others to ascertain the cause of the fire,” said Ferozabad SHO Inam Junejo.

Regarding the registration of an FIR, the officer said that no one has approached the police to file a complaint. “The investigation is in the preliminary stage, so it is yet to be ascertained whether the fire was an accident or arson.”

The SHO said that a case would be registered if any criminal act is found during the investigation. He said that the police are also waiting for the fire department’s report.

Huge flames had engulfed almost the entire 16-storey Portway Trade Center comprising offices located near Nursery on Sharea Faisal. Firefighters worked for hours trying to control the blaze and stop it from spreading to the surrounding structures.

No loss of human life was reported in the major fire, but a security guard was injured after he jumped from the first floor of the building to escape the inferno. He was taken to a nearby private hospital.

Firefighters, and rescue workers from different welfare organisations, police and Rangers reached the site of the incident, while the road leading up to the building was closed to vehicular traffic.

Considering the intensity of the fire, the fire department had summoned firefighters from across the city to help extinguish the blaze. Their spokesperson said that 12 fire engines participated in the operation.

The fire department said the offices were closed when the fire had broken out, otherwise there would have been a major loss of lives. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has sought a detailed report, ordering a thorough investigation into the incident.

In the early hours of Sunday when efforts were under way to put out the fire, the SHO said personnel of the K-Electric and other utilities had also arrived at the scene and disconnected the electricity and gas connections.