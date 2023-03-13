Projects scrapped by PTI to be completed: PMLN leader

MANSEHRA: Parliamentary Secretary for Interior MNA Muhammad Sajjad Awan on Sunday said the federal government would complete the development schemes scrapped by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

“We have resumed execution of all such development projects initiated by our party’s previous government in Hazara and the rest of the country and scrapped by PTI,” he said while inaugurating Sui gas pipelines in Pulrah area of Tanawal.

The PMLN MNA said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated the natural gas supply projects in Oghi and Balakot tehsils and Tanawal area in 2017 but the PTI government abandoned all the schemes after coming into power through a stolen mandate.

“We have not only revived these natural gas supply projects but also included hitherto ignored areas,” he added.

He said the federal government had also approved the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad (AJK) motorway, which would bring revolutionary changes in the lives of people settled on both sides.

“Our government believes in serving people through such mega development projects, which could create employment and other opportunities for them,” Awan said.

He added that Nawaz Sharif was the only leader who could pull the country out of the current economic challenges.

“Nawaz Sharif had pulled the country out of the economic turmoil triggered by international sanctions in the wake of the atomic explosion,” he went on to add.

The chairmen of different village councils also addressed the gathering and demanded roads and electricity schemes for localities still without the facilities.