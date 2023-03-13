Government urged to end management bodies at hospitals

MANSEHRA: Employees of the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital on Sunday demanded the govt to end management committees at health facilities across the province.

“The govt should end political interference in the public sector hospitals as these management committees are having members who have been chosen by influential people on favouritism and political affiliations,” stated Sardar Qazi Shafique, president of the employees’ union. Flanked by the other office-bearers, he said that owing to the committees, the performance of the public sector health facilities was adversely affected.