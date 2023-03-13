Fake medicines seized

PESHAWAR: The drug control team of the Directorate General Drug Control and Pharmacy Services here on Sunday raided a house in Gulberg locality and recovered fake medicines, labels, empty bottles, unit cartons and printing machinery.

Led by Drug Inspectors Khushal Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ziaur Rehman, Madiha Anjum and Imranul Haq, the team raided the house of one Mohammad Niaz Qureshi at Al-Noor Street and recovered fake medicines worth around Rs6 million and machinery used in the manufacture of fake drugs.

The team seized fake medicines Ondansetron, Ceph, Esomeprazole, B-Mark Injection, Neurox, Genrox, Dancol 800, Fisurid, Diaflex, Capro, Softner, Eptilex, Trmpr, Marflox, Ignis, Lacos, Ignis, Onactum, Itcan, Nohist, Biowel, Mogrell, Garvis, Soset, Rosicar, Zonactum and empty bottles, printing machines, labels, unit cartons and other material.

The drug control team took samples of the drugs for laboratory analysis and seized all other drugs, labels, bottles, unit cartons and other machinery. A case was registered against the accused.