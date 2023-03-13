Gangs busted

Islamabad: The Robbery and Dacoity Unit (RDU) police team has arrested three suspects of a snatcher gang involved in snatching activities and recovered a motorbike and arms with ammunition from their possession.

The RDU used technical and human resources and rounded up three members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of the city. The accused were identified as Nauman Akhlaq (gang leader), Danish Akhlaq, and Farooq. The police team also recovered a motorbike and arms with ammunition from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The Koral police apprehended two accused involved in looting a private company van at gunpoint and recovered Rs475,000 cash, a mobile phone, a motorbike, and weapons used in the crime from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous criminal activities. The Kirpa police have arrested two members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents and recovered three stolen motorbikes and weapons with ammunition from their possession.