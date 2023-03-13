ABP&AW consultative moot concludes

Rawalpindi: The 2nd All Branches Consultative Conference of Association of Business, Professional & Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) concluded on a high note of success as representatives from Karachi, Multan, Peshawar and Lahore came together to review and share their respective progressive reports.

The first presentation was given by Shehla Ahmed (Karachi) who started with a video message from Shameim Kazmi the National President, who unfortunately could not attend because of health issues. Shehla spoke about the Bi Apa Vocational Centre being run for the empowerment of Women, and the Ujalla School Housing almost 100 out of school children. She also mentioned that because of the terrorist activities and prevailing tension they were facing a lot of hurdles.

The Peshawar Branch was represented by Dr. Bushra Rahim who highlighted their 'Kitab Dost' Project. A wonderful initiative where a Rickshaw laden with story books drives around the under privileged areas encouraging children to listen stories.

Bushra also spoke at length about their program for the protection of child sexual abuse and how they had introduced a mechanism to safeguard the children. The Peshawar Branch also successfully runs 'Ujalla School'. Ms Tahira Najam from Multan explained the workings of their 'Ujalla School' and their Vocational Centers. They also run a Blood Donation campaign in collaboration with Fatimid.

Ms. Riffat Naim from the Lahore Chapter said that they were having some serious issues with their registration. Beside that they were involved in providing relief to the displaced families of the Motorway construction. They have been collaborating with Behbud in organizing a 'Karobari Mela'. Their prominent work is in a village called Barkla. Rounding up Tahmeena Malik Branch President, (ABP&AW IR) expressed her sincere gratitude to the outstation delegates for their participation in the conference.

In her report Tahmeena said their prized project. ‘Small Credit Scheme’ was doing extremely well and till date had disbursed 760 loans with a 96% return rate. Tahmeena mentioned that all the Branches of ABP&AW are working for the betterment of the under privileged women, and are doing a great job.