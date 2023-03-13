Experts call for ‘governance emergency’ to drive country out of crisis

Islamabad: Intellectuals, technocrats, religious scholars and academics brought together by a special moot of the National Academic Council of the Institute of Policy Studies here on Sunday contemplated measures to address the “ongoing national crisis” that they called extremely complex, multidimensional and unprecedented.

They said the country actually suffered from a systemic failure with the moral crisis, corruption, and institutional decay as the root cause. The panellists advocated a strong, indigenous, and nationwide struggle by the people to help pull the country out of the crisis without stepping out of the constitutional framework.

They recommended the imposition of a ‘governance emergency’, which, they said, was more critical than an economic or security emergency. IPS chairman Khalid Rahman called for the mobilization of Pakistan’s indigenous civil society, with the inclusion of all stakeholders, which could bring consensus and clarity of ideas, and devise out-of-the-box solutions to mitigate the perpetual crisis.

He also proposed the system of the proportionate electorate to ensure representative democracy and good governance in the country. Economist Dr Shahida Wizarat said Pakistan had long relied on external actors, especially IMF and the World Bank, for economic support and the latter dictated the country’s policies and developed the nation’s consumer mindset.

She said the foremost thing to troubleshoot the economic crisis is to eliminate foreign economic managers in favour of indigenous solutions and seek alternatives to the IMF. Mufti Abdul Rahim, head of the Jamiatur Rasheed, Karachi, said as strength was needed for the creation of a state, it was needed for its stability too.

He said in the current situation, the strength must be drawn from within by forging a consensus, documenting true facts, constructively criticizing the institutions including establishment, streamlining media, and empowering the role of religious institutions and faith-based initiatives. Former minister and intellectual Javed Jabbar said besides democratic, electoral, and governance reforms, efforts were also needed to ensure check and balance, accountability, and the functionality of all state institutions.

He also said there was a need for a new management paradigm based on enhancing the functionality of governance structures through measures such as the integration of local governance units at the national level.

The other panellists, including chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz, founder of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency Ahmad Bilal Mehboob, religious scholar Mufti Muneebur Rahman, senior lawyer Akram Sheikh, vice-chancellor of the Ziauddin University Dr Syed Irfan Haider, former Planning Commission member Dr Syed Tahir Hijazi, former finance secretary Waqar Masood Khan, former ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain, intellectual Prof. Jaleel Aali and Dr Masood Mehmood Khan of the Curtin University Australia, underscored the importance of proper education of youth and the new generation to make them productive citizens and viewed that the continuously deteriorating political crisis demands holistic democratic, electoral, and holistic structural reforms.

They also said there was a dire need for devising a state-of-the-art political system along "realistic and pragmatic" lines to promote credible and competent leadership to address a lack of dialogue and the knowing-doing gap.

The experts complained that though Pakistan faced economic, social, and political challenges, the perception was largely amplified and managed by external elements that wanted to weaken the country internally and externally. They said people should realise that the country had its own elements of strength and national confidence that could bring durable improvements.

The panellists urged politicians to sit together and develop a consensus on minimum agenda, a charter of national reconciliation, and true democracy as the solution. They said the solution to the institutional crisis lied in self-reliance, electoral and governance reforms, promotion of accountability, and digitalization.