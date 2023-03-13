‘Govt wants zoos to be closed down permanently’

Islamabad: The federal government has taken notice of poor condition of a 17-year-old female elephant who is fighting for her life in the Karachi Zoo after developing some serious kind of medical condition in her hind legs.

According to the details, the federal government would hold talks with the provincial authorities and try to convince them to permanently close down the zoo and send all animals and birds to their native lands.

Head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi has informed that “We are contacting the Karachi Zoo authorities to inquire about her well-being and what kind of treatment can be administered to her on immediate basis."

“We will continue to work with the provincial authorities to push for all zoos to be closed and animals repatriation to their native lands,” he said. It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court issued three subsequent orders, each affirming the court’s original ruling and expressing continued interest in the animals’ well-being as they were transferred from a local zoo to sanctuaries that could meet their needs as wild animals.

At that time an elephant, named Kaavan, had become a symbol for the display of empathy and the need for humans to acknowledge that sentient animal species had natural rights. When contacted, an official said “The issue of poor condition of animals and birds in zoos has become a matter of grave concern for all relevant authorities. We believe that the existing conditions of zoos cannot cater to the needs of the birds and animals and should be shut down permanently.”

The eyewitnesses informed that female elephant, named Noor Jahan, is now not able to walk and even facing painful situation. Her cage-mate female elephant, Madhubala is safe but the poor conditions may also create problems for her.