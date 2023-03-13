Food inflation hits public hard as profiteers flex muscles ahead of Ramazan

Rawalpindi : All food items have gone out of the reach of a poor man while buying fruit has become a big dream for the public, people belonging to different walks of life told ‘The News’ here on Sunday.

Profiteers have started increasing prices before the holy month of Ramazan and flexing their muscles to fleece the common man. But, local management as per routine is playing the role of a numb spectator and has literally failed to control profiteers. Hundreds of families visited the weekly bazaars in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to find some sort of relief on food items but in vain. In weekly bazaars, all vegetables and fruits were selling at higher prices which were beyond the common man’s reach.

Even respectable people could also be seen in long queues for a one-time meal distributed free of cost. They were also running behind ‘subsidized atta bags’. It has also been observed that needy people are requesting rich people to provide ‘ration’ for their homes. Dozens of needy people remained gathered in Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner Offices from morning to night for ‘ration’ but in vain.

‘The News’ interviewed people belonging to different walks of life and said that the government has no idea as to how a poor man is leading his life these days. How a poor man could buy one kilogram ghee/cooking oil at Rs650 to Rs700, 1-kilogram ‘atta’ at Rs150 to Rs160, onions at Rs160 to Rs200, and one-kilogram potatoes at Rs60. It is very difficult for a poor man to purchase ginger, garlic, tomatoes, and other ingredients to prepare a dish for the one-time meal, people bemoaned. Shahdab Ahmed, working in a private company said that he has not received his salary for over two months. When he demanded the salary, his boss warned him of sacking him. “How could I purchase all these food items? I will either adopt some criminal activities or wait for a miracle to happen,” he said.

In Sunday Bazaars, one-kilogram onion was selling at Rs180, garlic at Rs400, ginger at Rs600, potatoes at Rs60, tomatoes at Rs60, and cucumber at Rs100. All vegetables were being sold at skyrocketing prices between Rs150 to Rs300 per kilogram.

Sajjad Ahmed, a common man said that he was living in a rented house and failed to pay two months’ rent because of the ‘late salary’. I don’t have money even to purchase a one-time meal but the sitting government is only making tall claims,” he strongly denounced. The milkmen were selling one litre of milk at Rs200, yogurt at Rs220 and butchers were openly selling one-kilogram beef at Rs900 to Rs1000 and mutton at Rs2000, Muhammad Mukhtar an old man said.