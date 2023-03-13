 
close
Monday March 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

15 die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
March 13, 2023

LAAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,208 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 1,272 injured. Out of this, 661 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 611 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.