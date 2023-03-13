Man commits suicide

LAHORE: A 44-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself after getting frustrated with unknown domestic issues in Naseerabad area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ali Riaz, a resident of Askari Flat, Naseerabad. The police shifted it to the mortuary.
Body found: A charred body of a 12-year-old child was recovered from Khaliq Nagar, Nishtar Colony, on Sunday. The boy, yet to be identified, was found dead on Ashiana Road. Circumstantial evidences implied that the boy was killed somewhere else in the City and later his body was thrown here.
